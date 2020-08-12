Advertisement

Michigan hospital reinstates visitor limits after cases rise

(Phil Anderson)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A Detroit-area hospital said Wednesday it will reinstate visitor restrictions out of an abundance of caution following a rise in coronavirus cases among staff, patients and visitors.

Beaumont Health, Michigan’s largest health care system, said the limits will begin Thursday at its Farmington Hills campus. Beaumont has cared for more COVID-19 patients than any other system in the state.

“We are in the process of reminding and educating our patients, visitors and staff about the importance of taking all appropriate precautions to limit the spread of the virus,” said spokesman Mark Geary, referring to “multiple” cases.

No one will be allowed in the rooms of patients with pending or positive tests except for in end-of-life or other extreme circumstance. In cases not related to COVID-19, one person can visit under a number of exceptions if he or she is screened and wears personal protective equipment.

The state on Wednesday reported nine additional coronavirus-related deaths and 517 more confirmed cases. That brought the death toll to 6,539 and the case count to nearly 98,700, including roughly 9,400 probable cases and 266 probable deaths.

Over the past two weeks, the seven-day case average has remained mostly constant, at around 720, according to an Associated Press analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. The counties with the most new cases per capita were rural ones such as Gogebic, Menominee and Ontonagon in the Upper Peninsula but also urban places such as Macomb — just north of Detroit — and Saginaw.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ingham County Animal Control seizes alleged fighting dogs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Ingham county officals seized dogs after complaints about dog fighting.

News

Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity holds webinar for businesses in college towns

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
State holds webinar ahead of students returning to campus

News

Bowling alleys rally at the Capitol to reopen

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Bowling alleys across Michigan rally for the chance to reopen.

News

Business groups want returnables law changed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Businesses are asking for a cut of the ten cents lost when bottles or cans are thrown away.

Latest News

News

Hospital hosts parade for resident turning 105

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Hillsdale Hospital’s announced that it will celebrate the 105th birthday of one of their residents with a social distanced parade

News

MSP arrives on scene due to warrant, one suspect arrested

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
MSP police were on the scene approximately at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday at the 900 Block of Clyde Street in Lansing for a warrant arrest. The arrest of a young adult was made.

News

Lake Lansing to be chemically treated

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
For anyone looking to take a dip in the lake, Meridian Township will be chemically treating Lake Lansing on Thursday.

News

Pontiac man charged for trafficking students

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Vigna
The man could face 20 years in prison if found guilty.

News

Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference suspends fall sports

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Vigna
One day after Michigan and Michigan State announce their seasons are postponed, GLIAC cancels sports through the end of the year.

News

East Lansing survey asks for opinions on racial justice

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lexi Sanders
The survey is part of the community input series.