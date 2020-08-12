Michigan health officials confirm 515 new cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of August 12, Michigan health officials have reported 515 new cases of coronavirus with 9 new deaths. The state totals now sit at 89, 271 cases and 6,273 deaths.

Ingham County reports 1,522 cases and 32 deaths.

Jackson County reported 702 cases and 33 deaths.

Clinton County reports 359 cases and 13 deaths.

Eaton County reported 401 cases and 8 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 322 cases and 27 deaths.

These statistics are updated daily.

