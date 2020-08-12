Lake Lansing to be chemically treated

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For anyone looking to take a dip in the lake, Meridian Township will be chemically treating Lake Lansing on Thursday.

Lake Lansing is a 461-acre lake located in Haslett, Michigan. Many people go to Lake Lansing to play in the playground, to barbecue, or to swim in the lake.

Meridian Township is treating the water to get rid of patches of mid-foil weeds.

The Meridian Township warns to not use the water for agriculture irrigation-at least until December 11.

However, swimmers are still encouraged to swim.

