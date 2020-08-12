Advertisement

Jackson has a new city manager

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:10 AM EDT
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - City managers are the busiest people you are likely to meet, and with good reason. They are responsible for taking decisions made by the city council and making them happen, documenting the budget, and interacting with the public on behalf of the city.

In short, it can be good to know who the city managers are in your area, and Jackson just got a new one.

Jonathan Greene worked his way through Jackson government over the last 11 years. Although he was only officially appointed city manager yesterday, he has been working as the interim city manager since the surprise resignation of longtime City Manager Patrick Burtch. Previously he had held jobs as Downtown Development Authority Director, Economic Development Director, and Assistant City Manager.

“There are many challenges facing Jackson. I think my collaborative approach and community relationships can help us overcome anything we face,” Greene said. “I look forward to what is next and will work diligently with City staff to make a difference in our community and serve residents.”

Mayor Derek Dobies said of his appointment, “Right after Jonathan started working as the Interim City Manager, COVID-19 hit, and our city faced a grave crisis. His leadership through these tough times has shown him to be a compassionate and collaborative leader for Jackson.”

Greene’s City Manager appointment received a unanimous vote from the Jackson City Council. Shane LaPorte, a former City Code Enforcement Officer, has been appointed Assistant City Manager.

