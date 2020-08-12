Ingham County Animal Control seizes alleged fighting dogs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter announced today in a news release, that four animal control officers and two animal control supervisors with the assistance of Lansing Police executed a search warrant related to dog fighting on the 500 block of West Oakland.

Multiple complaints were given to animal control which prompted the investigation. At the time the search warrant was executed the suspected owners were on scene and were cooperating with law enforcement.

There were a total of seven adult dogs and a litter of puppies removed from the home. The suspected fighting dogs are currently in the care of Animal Control staff while the investigation continues.

The Ingham County Animal Control & Shelter dispatch hours are Monday 7:30am-3:30pm, Tues-Fri 7:30am-8:30pm, and Saturdays 8am-3:30pm. Anonymous complaints can be left via a tip Line voicemail at 517-676-8376, or via email to reportanimalcruelty@ingham.org.

For more information on other programs at Ingham County Animal Control, contact the shelter at 517-676-8370, visit the ICAC website at www.ac.ingham.org, or visit the shelter at 600 Buhl St. in Mason. Ingham County Animal Control is open M,T,Th,F,Sa 10:30-5pm and W 10:30-6pm. The shelter is closed on county observed holidays.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.