In My View 8/12/2020: Spartans football

In My View 8/12/2020
In My View 8/12/2020
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In my view Michigan State football benefits by moving to the spring from the fall.  The Spartans were picked to finish 6th in the Big Ten East this fall only ahead of Rutgers.  New coach Mel Tucker has barely seen his team and he needs time and plenty of practice to give his team its best chance to win.  I’d bet MSU’s performance would have a better chance at success in the spring than starting September 5th against Minnesota.

