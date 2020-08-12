Hospital hosts parade for resident turning 105

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Hillsdale Hospital’s announced in a news release that it will celebrate the 105th birthday of one of their residents with a social distanced parade. Marie Peter, a resident in the MacRitchie long-term care unit, turns 105 on Saturday, Aug 15. Hillsdale Hospital is asking the local community to participate in a drive-through parade at 11:30 am. to help celebrate Marie’s birthday in a safe and socially-distanced way,

“Last year we celebrated Marie’s 104th birthday with a party in MacRitchie with her fellow residents and friends, but this year is a little different,” Trish Masarik, a nursing facility administrator, said. “We wanted to be sure and find a safe way to celebrate this milestone in Marie’s life. We would love to see 105 cars parade past the pavilion for Marie’s 105th birthday.”

Area residents are encouraged to decorate their vehicles and line up by 11:15 am on East Hallett Street near the West Street Church of Christ. The parade then will head east on Hallett, then make a right to head south on Howell Street, followed by a right onto Lynwood Boulevard and finally left on Walnut Street.

Marie and her family will be watching from the recently-completed Anderson Pavilion on the right. Parade attendees are encouraged to wave and wish Marie a happy birthday as they drive past. Drivers will then exit the parade route by turning either right or left onto Morry Street.

“The outpouring of love and support she received on our Facebook page for her birthday last year tells us that there are lots of great people in our community who will come out and help us give Marie an unforgettable birthday experience on Saturday,” Masarik said. “More than 1,100 people liked our happy birthday post for her 104th, so we know we can at least get 105 to come out and help us celebrate her 105th.”

No RSVP is required to participate in the parade, the release said. For questions or more information, people can contact Jessica Adams, Hillsdale Hospital’s activities coordinator, at (517) 437-6204 or jadams@hillsdalehospital.com.

