Holt Public Schools release a preview of academic calendar

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Holt Public Schools have just released a preview of the academic calendar for the 2020/2021 school year.

The school year begins on Aug. 31 and has a tentative end date of June 16, although officials were careful to note that the end date could potentially be moved if circumstances require it. The biggest change is that two elementary schools will go from a year-round calendar to a schedule that is in-sync with the rest of its schools.

Hey Holt Public! Here is the preview of our academic calendar. Check it out! Posted by Holt Public Schools on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

The Holt Public School District encompasses 32 square miles which include the Village of Dimondale, most of Delhi Township, small portions of Windsor Township, Delta Township and the City of Lansing.

