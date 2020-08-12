Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference suspends fall sports

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It appears the coronavirus is forcing fall sports from colleges around the country to be postponed to the spring. Just one day after Michigan State University and University of Michigan’s fall sports seasons were canceled, athletes at nine other universities in Michigan got the same message.

The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference today voted to suspend all sports through the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

The GLIAC is a Division II conference with 12 teams, nine of which are from the Great Lake State. The list of GLIAC schools include Saginaw Valley State, Grand Valley State, Ferris State, Michigan Tech, Northern Michigan, Lake Superior State, Wayne State, Davenport, and Northwood.

Although sports are canceled, athletes will still be able to keep practicing and take part in their usual training programs.

For right now, Michigan and Michigan State’s seasons are postponed to spring, with players saying they would rather play this fall instead of waiting until the spring.

