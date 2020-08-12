Advertisement

Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference suspends all sports through the end of 2020

The conference will attempt to resume sports after the first of the year.
The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has 9 schools in Michigan.
The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has 9 schools in Michigan.
By Jeff Proctor
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, home to 9 universities in Michigan, is suspending all sports through the end of 2020. The conference presidents and chancellors voted in favor of suspension on Tuesday. The decision was announced Wednesday morning.

GLIAC commissioner Kris Dunbar says it would be impossible to hold competitions without risking the safety of the athletes. The conference is working to resume sports in the spring semester following the first of the year.

The conference has 12 teams, 9 of which are from Michigan: Davenport, Ferris State, Grand Valley State, Lake Superior State, Michigan Tech, Northern Michigan, Northwood, Saginaw Valley State and Wayne State. The non-Michigan members are Ashland (Ohio), Purdue Northwest (Indiana) and Wisconsin Parkside.

The GLIAC is one of several NCAA Division II conferences to cancel sports. The NCAA has canceled all championship tournaments for Division II and Division III because too few teams will be competing.

The GLIAC vote came on the same day the Big Ten and Pac 12 conferences suspended sports as well. The Big Ten canceled fall sports only for now. The Pac 12 shut all sports down through the end of the year. Wedneday the ACC and Big 12 announced they will attempt to play fall sports.

