Fire breaks out at Stockbridge

A fire brokeout during the early evening on Tuesday, August 11 in Stockbridge, The extent of the damage or injuries is stilll not know.(Courtney Pace)
By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Investigators are attempting to piece together what caused an apartment fire in Stockbridge that broke out earlier this evening.

The fire occured at the Lakewood Apartments on the 800 block of South Clinton St.

It is not known what the extent of the damage is or if anyone was injured in the blaze.

More updates will come as more information becomes available.

Stay tuned for information at Wilx.com or the Wilx news app.

