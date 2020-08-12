Advertisement

FBI investigates shooting of military helicopter in Virginia

A look inside a Huey Helicopter stationed at Tyler-Pounds Regional Airport's Historic Aviation Memorial Museum. A Huey helicopter flying over northern Virginia was shot at on Monday.
A look inside a Huey Helicopter stationed at Tyler-Pounds Regional Airport's Historic Aviation Memorial Museum. A Huey helicopter flying over northern Virginia was shot at on Monday.((Source: KLTV/Gray News).)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI is investigating the shooting of a military helicopter during a training mission this week in northern Virginia, injuring one crew member who was aboard, officials said Wednesday.

The Air Force helicopter was flying over Middleburg on Monday when it was shot from the ground nearby, according to authorities. The helicopter made an emergency landing at the Manassas Regional Airport, and federal agents were called to the scene to investigate, the FBI said in a statement.

The crew members aboard the UH-1N Huey helicopter, assigned to the 1st Helicopter Squadron at Joint Base Andrews, were on a routine training mission when the helicopter was struck by a bullet, the Air Force said in a statement. The helicopter was about 10 miles (16 kilometers) northwest of the airport, near Middleburg, and was flying about 1,000 feet (300 meters) above the ground when it was hit, according to officials.

One crew member in the helicopter was injured but has since been treated and released from the hospital, according to authorities. The initial findings of the investigation show that the helicopter was struck by a bullet, causing some damage to the aircraft, though it landed safely, the Air Force said.

The squadron transports senior military and civilian leaders, along with high-ranking dignitaries, and also performs emergency medical evacuations.

Agents from the FBI's field office in Washington and from the bureau's evidence response team were called to the airport after the shooting on Monday. The FBI said it was working alongside other law enforcement agencies, including the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, in order "to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident."

Patty Prince, spokesperson for the city of Manassas, said the airport received a call from the control tower at 12:20 p.m. Monday about an inbound military helicopter that had an onboard emergency.

Investigators are also looking to speak with any witnesses and have asked anyone who was in the area at the time to call the FBI.

___

Balsamo reported from New York. Associated Press writer Matthew Barakat contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hank Williams Jr., Marty Stuart to join Country Music Hall of Fame

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hank Williams Jr., Marty Stuart and songwriter Dean Dillon are the newest inductees to the Country Music Hall of Fame.

National

Prosecutors charge 3 with threatening women in R. Kelly case

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Federal prosecutors announced charges Wednesday against three men accused of threatening and intimidating women who have accused R&B singer R. Kelly of abuse, including one man suspected of setting fire to a vehicle in Florida.

Coronavirus

Ballot drop boxes are next legal fight in voting

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Millions of Americans are expected to vote by mail this fall as the nation grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

National Politics

Biden, Harris to make unusual campaign debut in virus era

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Harris and Biden then will sit down together for an online fundraiser designed to let even small donors get a fresh glimpse of what the Democratic presidential ticket will look like together.

News

Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference suspends all sports through the end of 2020

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Jeff Proctor
The GLIAC voted to suspend sports until at least January 1, 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

National

What no student loan payments until 2021 means for you

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Although January 2021 is just a few months away, it’s enough time to make a change to your federal loan payments and avoid defaulting on the loans.

National

Prosecutors charge 3 with threatening women in R. Kelly case

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
The charges include one man suspected of setting fire to a vehicle in Florida.

National

North Carolina woman who grew up on a plantation turns 103

Updated: 1 hour ago
A North Carolina woman is celebrating a new milestone with her family and friends as she turns 103 years old.

National

Search finished at Shreveport hospital, gunman not found; now a statewide manhunt

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police are searching for a gunman in the hospital.

National

North Carolina woman who grew up on a plantation turns 103

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
A North Carolina woman who grew up on a plantation turned 103 years old.