Advertisement

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos responds to criticism from teachers’ union

Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro speaks with Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and the president of the American Federation of Teachers
Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro interviews Education Secretary Betsy DeVos at the White House.
Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro interviews Education Secretary Betsy DeVos at the White House.(Gray DC)
By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The debate over sending kids back to school is getting more heated every day.

“They didn’t contain the virus,” said Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, the nation’s second largest teachers’ union. “They haven’t given us resources, and they’ve been completely inconsistent in a message about safety for children.”

Weingarten is speaking out against the Trump administration. And, she thinks some schools opened too soon.

“Florida, Arizona and Texas should not be opening their school buildings right now,” she said.

Weingarten cited the case in Georgia where several people tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to the classroom.

She’s calling for testing, personal protective equipment, and proper classroom ventilation.

“All of this has a price tag,” Weingarten said.

She said schools need $400 billion.

Gray Television Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro brought Weingarten’s ask to Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

“How much money do you think schools need?” Policastro asked.

“The president has called for $105 billion for education,” DeVos said.

“There’s a $300 billion gap between the numbers you are putting out and what the teachers’ union wants,” Policastro followed up.

“I encourage those who are critical of what’s happened thus far to actually utilize the money that’s there and stop talking about not having anything,” DeVos said. “Start having solutions, and start getting kids back in the classroom.”

Policastro also asked DeVos if some schools reopened too soon.

“It certainly is dependent on their circumstance and their community,” DeVos said. “But no, we know that kids have got to get back to school.”

DeVos also responded to some teachers’ concerns about returning to in-person learning.

“Teachers are meant to be with their students. That’s what they entered the profession for,” DeVos said. “So I am confident that when education leaders put their heads together with the families they serve, they can come up with the right answer for the students they are serving.”

Congress already approved $13 billion for schools in the CARES Act that President Trump signed into law in March.

Negotiations to provide more funding to schools during the pandemic are currently stalled in Congress.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MSP arrives on scene due to warrant, one suspect arrested

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
MSP police were on the scene approximately at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday at the 900 Block of Clyde Street in Lansing for a warrant arrest. The arrest of a young adult was made.

National

Bison fight in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
Male bison can be particularly aggressive during mating season.

News

Lake Lansing to be chemically treated

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
For anyone looking to take a dip in the lake, Meridian Township will be chemically treating Lake Lansing on Thursday.

News

Pontiac man charged for trafficking students

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Jake Vigna
The man could face 20 years in prison if found guilty.

Coronavirus

LIVE: President Trump gives briefing from the White House

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
LIVE: President Trump gives briefing from the White House

Latest News

National

Three people have been killed in Scottish train derailment

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
Three people have been killed in Scottish train derailment.

News

Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference suspends fall sports

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Jake Vigna
One day after Michigan and Michigan State announce their seasons are postponed, GLIAC cancels sports through the end of the year.

National

Florida sheriff: ‘No face masks allowed for deputies or visitors while under my duty’

Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is saying no to face masks.

National

3 dead, 6 in hospital after train derails in Scotland

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Police, several ambulances, an air ambulance and fire engines were at the scene.

National

Dunkin’ bringing back fall favorites earlier than ever

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Amanda Alvarado
Dunkin' is kicking off fall earlier than ever this year.