LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The city of East Lansing says they want to hear from you.

They are asking for Lansing residents to complete this survey as part of the community input series. The city is working to develop a racial justice and equity plan as well as assessing police reforms.

You can take the survey by CLICKING HERE.

