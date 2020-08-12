Advertisement

Dunkin’ bringing back fall favorites earlier than ever

Dunkin' is bringing back its fall-inspired menu on Aug. 19.
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Dunkin’ is bringing fall favorites back to their menu and introducing new fall items earlier than ever.

Dunkin’s limited-time fall menu featuring new and classic pumpkin-flavored coffee and espresso beverages, spiced drinks and bite-sized bakery treats will be back Aug. 19.

“This is one of the most anticipated times of the year for Dunkin’ guests, and we’re excited to make pumpkin favorites available at Dunkin’ restaurants earlier than ever,” Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing Strategy at Dunkin', said in a statement.

Dunkin’s Pumpkin Flavored Coffee, Apple Cider Donut and MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats, Pumpkin Donut, MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats and Muffin, and the Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich are classic items that will be back on the menu.

There will also be brand new items to enjoy including the Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte, Chai Latte, Stuffed Bagel Minis, Steak and Cheese Rollups and Maple Sugar Seasoned Snackin’ Bacon.

Nelson described the fall Dunkin’ menu as an “especially robust menu of new products for everyone.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

