Advertisement

Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity holds webinar for businesses in college towns

State holds webinar ahead of students returning to campus
Prospective students with parents get a tour of campus during a epidemic/COVID-19. Photos by Kevin White/Missouri State University.
Prospective students with parents get a tour of campus during a epidemic/COVID-19. Photos by Kevin White/Missouri State University.(Kevin White/Missouri State University | MSU)
By Maureen Halliday
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state is holding webinars for restaurants, bars, and other businesses in college towns to make sure they know the most up-to-date safety protocols in regards to COVID-19.

The state reiterated masks must be worn in all enclosed spaces, employees must social distance, and only 10 people are allowed at an event.

However, as students return to Michigan State University campus, concern rises for how often the safety guidelines will be followed.

Students won’t be allowed to go to house parties of more than 10 people and will have to wear masks in dining halls, classrooms, and hallways.

Safety Director Sean Egan said businesses must enforce the safety guidelines, so there is not another repeat of Harpers Restaurant where over 100 people were infected with the Coronavirus.

Egan said, “You know, we can do a lot of stuff inside, but one of the things we saw at a bar in Michigan, might’ve been in Lansing, you know, there’s a lot of people inside but there’s still 100 people lined up outside that are all within two feet of each other. Think about how you’re going to maintain those crowds. Do you need to set more specific hours? Do you ticket people that come to your establishment?”

The next webinar is Thursday for the Grand Rapids area.

To find out more information for about the webinars or the states actions for students return to campus

click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ingham County Animal Control seizes alleged fighting dogs

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Ingham county officals seized dogs after complaints about dog fighting.

News

Bowling alleys rally at the Capitol to reopen

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Bowling alleys across Michigan rally for the chance to reopen.

News

Business groups want returnables law changed

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Businesses are asking for a cut of the ten cents lost when bottles or cans are thrown away.

News

Hospital hosts parade for resident turning 105

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Hillsdale Hospital’s announced that it will celebrate the 105th birthday of one of their residents with a social distanced parade

Latest News

News

MSP arrives on scene due to warrant, one suspect arrested

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
MSP police were on the scene approximately at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday at the 900 Block of Clyde Street in Lansing for a warrant arrest. The arrest of a young adult was made.

News

Lake Lansing to be chemically treated

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
For anyone looking to take a dip in the lake, Meridian Township will be chemically treating Lake Lansing on Thursday.

News

Pontiac man charged for trafficking students

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Vigna
The man could face 20 years in prison if found guilty.

News

Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference suspends fall sports

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Vigna
One day after Michigan and Michigan State announce their seasons are postponed, GLIAC cancels sports through the end of the year.

News

East Lansing survey asks for opinions on racial justice

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lexi Sanders
The survey is part of the community input series.

News

Police presence in Mill Pond Village mobile home park

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Vigna
Police are searching the wooded area of the mobile home park.