Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity holds webinar for businesses in college towns

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state is holding webinars for restaurants, bars, and other businesses in college towns to make sure they know the most up-to-date safety protocols in regards to COVID-19.

The state reiterated masks must be worn in all enclosed spaces, employees must social distance, and only 10 people are allowed at an event.

However, as students return to Michigan State University campus, concern rises for how often the safety guidelines will be followed.

Students won’t be allowed to go to house parties of more than 10 people and will have to wear masks in dining halls, classrooms, and hallways.

Safety Director Sean Egan said businesses must enforce the safety guidelines, so there is not another repeat of Harpers Restaurant where over 100 people were infected with the Coronavirus.

Egan said, “You know, we can do a lot of stuff inside, but one of the things we saw at a bar in Michigan, might’ve been in Lansing, you know, there’s a lot of people inside but there’s still 100 people lined up outside that are all within two feet of each other. Think about how you’re going to maintain those crowds. Do you need to set more specific hours? Do you ticket people that come to your establishment?”

The next webinar is Thursday for the Grand Rapids area.

To find out more information for about the webinars or the states actions for students return to campus

