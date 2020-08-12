Coaches react to the Big Ten announcement of fall sports cancellation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When the Big Ten announced that it was canceling the fall sports season, many coaches and players took to social media to voice their opinion on the decision.

A lot of the focus has been on football, the biggest revenue generator for college athletic departments, but other sports are impacted as well. One example is the Michigan State men’s soccer team, which is just a season removed from an appearance in the college cup.

Head coach Damon Rensing says the team had been aware of this possibility for months.

Rensing said, “Look all of us coaches that are involved in this our first transition or thought is our student-athletes. For me I start thinking about the seniors not knowing where their fate lies whether there is a spring season or next year. All of the players they put a ton of time and effort into getting ready for this season.”

As far as potentially playing their season in the spring, Rensing looks at it in a positive light. “When we actually start to play our most important games of the year, it’s the worst weather. This might be a little bit of the opposite. You know if we come back in January and start playing games in late February or early March we’re going to have some rough games there but when we start to get to some of our most important games toward the end of April or early May, we’re playing some of our most important games in some of the best weather that’s available.”

The Michigan State volleyball team is also impacted by this decision and head coach Cathy George released a statement today saying in part that “the health and well-being of our student-athletes and staff is our first priority, and we understand that these decisions were all made with those guiding principles in mind.”

