Advertisement

Business groups want returnables law changed

(WCAX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Most of us at some point have tossed a returnable bottle in the trash before. Maybe it was too beatup, or used it as an ashtray or spit holder for those who chew tobacco.

What happens to the deposit on those bottles or cans? You may be surprised.

As of right now the state gets to keep that ten cents you would’ve earned back on that bottle or can, and now businesses are asking for a cut of it.

Special groups including the Michigan Beer and Wine Wholesalers Association want the state to share some of the wealth. Right now, $10 million worth of bottles and cans never get returned to Meijer and other stores in Michigan every year.

By law, 75% of that money goes to the state and given to the Cleanup and Redevelopment Trust Fund to be spent on preventing pollution and cleaning up environmental hazards.

The other 25% goes to stores to help them cover to cost of taking returns. Business groups want the legislature to pass bills cutting the State’s share to 50%, and giving the money to distributors and to police to stop people from bringing in bottles and cans from other states.

They’re absolutely against any attempt to expand the law so juice and other bottles could be returned.

“Invest in the system, get the infrastructure built back up and healthy, get fraud under control and then let’s sit down and have a discussion about expansion,” said Spencer Nevins who is part of the Michigan Beer and Wine Wholesalers Association. “But at this point in time expansion would be a disaster. It would crush the bottle bill. It would actually have the opposite effect of improving it and it would harm it.”

The business groups say the money they’d be taking from the state would be used to improve the infrastructure of the returnables system.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ingham County Animal Control seizes alleged fighting dogs

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Ingham county officals seized dogs after complaints about dog fighting.

News

Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity holds webinar for businesses in college towns

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
State holds webinar ahead of students returning to campus

News

Bowling alleys rally at the Capitol to reopen

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Bowling alleys across Michigan rally for the chance to reopen.

News

Hospital hosts parade for resident turning 105

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Hillsdale Hospital’s announced that it will celebrate the 105th birthday of one of their residents with a social distanced parade

Latest News

News

MSP arrives on scene due to warrant, one suspect arrested

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
MSP police were on the scene approximately at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday at the 900 Block of Clyde Street in Lansing for a warrant arrest. The arrest of a young adult was made.

News

Lake Lansing to be chemically treated

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
For anyone looking to take a dip in the lake, Meridian Township will be chemically treating Lake Lansing on Thursday.

News

Pontiac man charged for trafficking students

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Vigna
The man could face 20 years in prison if found guilty.

News

Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference suspends fall sports

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Vigna
One day after Michigan and Michigan State announce their seasons are postponed, GLIAC cancels sports through the end of the year.

News

East Lansing survey asks for opinions on racial justice

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lexi Sanders
The survey is part of the community input series.

News

Police presence in Mill Pond Village mobile home park

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Vigna
Police are searching the wooded area of the mobile home park.