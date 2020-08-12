Advertisement

Big South Moves Fall Sports

By Associated Press
Aug. 12, 2020
-UNDATED (AP) - The Big South Conference has decided to delay its fall sports seasons with hopes of playing in the spring. But it will allow football-playing members to schedule up to four nonconference games in the fall at their own discretion. Commissioner Kyle Kallander says the decision was made to protect student-athletes during the coronavirus pandemic. He says the league hopes to play conference football, men’s and women’s cross-country, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball in conjunction with its spring sports and still crown champions in all 19 of its sports.

