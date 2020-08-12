Advertisement

Big 12 Planning For Fall Sports

Big 12 Conference Logo
Big 12 Conference Logo(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Aug. 12, 2020
-UNDATED (AP) - The Big 12 Conference is moving ahead with plans to play college football and other fall sports. They will join the Atlantic Coast and Southeastern conferences in taking the field amid the coronavirus pandemic. The move came one day after the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced they would not play this fall. The Big 12 board of directors has approved a plan to begin fall sports after Sept. 1. The football schedule allows each team to play one non-conference game before league play begins Sept. 26. The schools will all play each other to give them 10 total games, with the Big 12 title game scheduled for Dec. 12.

