Whitmer to speak at Democratic National Convention

Governor Gretchen Whitmer gives an update on COVID-19 from the State Emergency Operations Center on March 20, 2020 (Courtesy: Whitmer's Office)
Governor Gretchen Whitmer gives an update on COVID-19 from the State Emergency Operations Center on March 20, 2020 (Courtesy: Whitmer's Office) (WLUC)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to be featured on the opening night of next week’s Democratic National Convention.

Whitmer will speak Monday during the four-day event, which will be virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic. She would move to Wednesday if Joe Biden selected her as his running mate this week.

The first-term governor, who is on Biden’s short list, met with him in Delaware last week. Her profile grew nationally in the spring as she confronted the COVID-19 crisis.

At the convention, Democrats will formally nominate the presidential ticket and also adopt a party platform and rules.

