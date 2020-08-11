Advertisement

U.S. Transportation Secretary Announces $27.8 Million to Revitalize Michigan’s Bus System

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao discusses new bus system grants
By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced today in a news release, that the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) will award $27.8 million in transit infrastructure funding to improve the safety and reliability of Michigan’s bus systems and enhance mobility for transit riders.

“This Administration is committed to rebuilding our nation’s transportation infrastructure even through the current COVID-19 crisis, and this $464 million in federal grants will help improve the safety and reliability of transit bus service nationwide as the economy returns,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao in the news release.

The funding is intended tos support projects that will replace, rehabilitate, and purchase buses and related equipment. Funding will also go to projects to purchase, rehabilitate, and build new bus stations.

“Millions of Americans rely on public transportation to access healthcare, jobs, and other vital services,” said FTA Deputy Administrator K. Jane Williams. “During this unprecedented time, we need to ensure access and mobility for the riders who depend on our nation’s bus systems.”

Five projects in Michigan will receive a total of $27.8 million from the FTA’s Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program.

· The Michigan Department of Transportation will receive $13.4 million for the construction of a new headquarters and transfer station for Bay Area Transportation Authority (BATA). BATA, which provides transit service in Leelanau and Grand Traverse counties, is constructing the project in tandem with the Traverse City Housing Commission which is developing affordable workforce housing on an adjacent site.

· The City of Battle Creek (Battle Creek Transit) will receive $5.3 million to purchase buses to replace aging vehicles that have exceeded their useful life. The new buses, which will feature modern safety technology for drivers and riders, will allow Battle Creek Transit to improve reliability and reduce maintenance costs.

· The Michigan Department of Transportation will receive $4.9 million to purchase transit vehicles for rural transit agencies across the state. The new vehicles will allow the agencies to replace aging vehicles and expand their fleets, resulting in enhanced safety and service reliability for riders.

· The Michigan Department of Transportation will receive $2.4 million for bus facility rehabilitation and expansion projects for four rural transit providers. The project will allow the City of Big Rapids, Gladwin County, Ogemaw County and the Roscommon County Transportation Authority to enhance transit safety and access and improve service reliability

· The Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) will receive $1.8 million to rehabilitate its bus terminal in downtown Lansing. The project will allow CATA, .which serves Lansing, Ingham County and surrounding areas, to improve safety and accessibility for passengers and keep the terminal in a state of good repair.

