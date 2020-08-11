UPDATE: Man stabbed at Quality Dairy dies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -John Duncan III, the man stabbed at the Quality Dairy in Dimondale has died, according to a Facebook post from Quality Dairy.

Duncan III survived the initial stabbing on July 14, but succumbed to his injuries, according to the post from Quality Dairy.

Duncan III was stabbed during an altercation about a mask. An employee of Quality Dairy confronted 43-year old Sean Rios about why he wasn’t wearing a mask. Rios was denied service from the store. Duncan was a bystander who was stabbed by Rios.

Rios fled, and was shot by deputies later in Delta Township, after approaching officers with weapons after he was stopped by police.

In the Facebook post, Quality Dairy said: “Our hearts go out to Mr. Ducan’s family and friends as well as our store staff. This is a difficult situation for all involved and our prayers are with his family and anyone else impacted by his passing.”

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.