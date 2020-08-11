Advertisement

Tigers Place Cron on Injured List

Tampa Bay Rays' Carlos Gomez, right, tries to score around Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, left, on a single by C.J. Cron during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Gomez was out. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Tampa Bay Rays' Carlos Gomez, right, tries to score around Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, left, on a single by C.J. Cron during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Gomez was out. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
-DETROIT (AP) - The Detroit Tigers put first baseman C.J. Cron on the 10-day injured list with a left knee sprain.

Cron exited Monday night’s game against the Chicago White Sox in the fourth inning. He was hurt on a freak play in which a hard-hit ball by Danny Mendick bounced off him and was recovered by pitcher Daniel Norris, who retired Mendick with a diving tag. Cron stayed on the ground in apparent pain during the play and afterward.

Detroit recalled infielder Willi Castro.

