Tigers Place Cron on Injured List

-DETROIT (AP) - The Detroit Tigers put first baseman C.J. Cron on the 10-day injured list with a left knee sprain.

Cron exited Monday night’s game against the Chicago White Sox in the fourth inning. He was hurt on a freak play in which a hard-hit ball by Danny Mendick bounced off him and was recovered by pitcher Daniel Norris, who retired Mendick with a diving tag. Cron stayed on the ground in apparent pain during the play and afterward.

Detroit recalled infielder Willi Castro.