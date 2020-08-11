Advertisement

The Salvation Army of Jackson County hosts virtual Red Shield Benefit

(WDBJ7)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Third Annual Red Shield Benefit presented by American 1 is moving to a virtual format in light of COVID-19. The virtual benefit is now scheduled for Monday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m.

“As rent, utilities, and other bills come due after many organizations offered three month deferment, The Salvation Army is working hard to be ready to assist our community’s most vulnerable citizens,” said Jose Tamayo, Corps Officer for The Salvation Army of Jackson County. “We sincerely appreciate the many businesses that have offered to help regardless of the event being virtual or in-person.”

This year’s event will be held on Facebook. The Red Shield Benefit video will be filmed and produced by Stuart Kail, who is the Director of Community Outreach & Marketing for Walton Insurance Group. Walton Insurance Group spearheads the “Good Things Going” video series; a series that highlights positive stories happening in Jackson, MI. To RSVP for the video premiere, click here.

“When I was approached by The Salvation Army to help with their virtual event, I immediately agreed,” said Stuart. “It was an honor to assist with generating funds to provide basic needs and to help tell the story of what The Salvation Army is doing in the Jackson Community.”

The Salvation Army was founded in 1865 as an international movement designed to spread love and to meet human needs.

“We are thankful for our many sponsors, including American 1 and Walton Insurance group, who stepped up to the plate in a big way to support this event,” said Brad Patterson, Development Director for The Salvation Army. “To have so many incredible partners, even during trying times, is a real testament to our community.”

To become a sponsor or make an individual donation to The Salvation Army, click here.

