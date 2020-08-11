Advertisement

Study looks at decades of bald eagle deaths in Michigan

The study was conducted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Michigan State University and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
The study was conducted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Michigan State University and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.(WRDW)
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT - A comprehensive study of bald eagles in Michigan shows the leading causes of death are being hit by cars and lead poisoning. The study was conducted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Michigan State University and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. It reviews the cause of death for almost 1,500 eagles from 1986 to 2017. The Detroit Free Press reports the leading cause was vehicular trauma. After that was lead poisoning, which is related to eagles ingesting ammunition fragments from animals shot by hunters or sinkers from fishermen.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

U.S. Transportation Secretary Announces $27.8 Million to Revitalize Michigan’s Bus System

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced today in a news release, that the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) will award $27.8 million in transit infrastructure funding to improve the safety and reliability of Michigan’s bus systems

News

Back to Learning: Springport Public Schools still developing return to learn plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
Monday night, the school board rejected a proposal with in-person and online options during a special meeting.

News

Streets will be resurfaced, City of Grand Ledge cautions drivers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
If you’re driving near Fitzgerald Park this week, be very careful.

News

Back To Learning: Michigan Center Schools offering in-person instruction five days a week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
Many districts are offering in-person instruction for part of the week, with the rest online.

Latest News

News

Michigan offers business training on COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
East Lansing businesses can log into the webinar series Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. The webinar is part of the state’s plan to keep workers and customers safe during the pandemic.

News

Ingham County Health Department weighs in on Big Ten decision

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
In a press conference today health officer Linda Vail says even though she’s a fan of football she feels that education should be the first priority.

News

Local organization to unveil new mobile unit, providing footwear to those in need

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Footprints of Michigan is unveiling its newly remodeled mobile unit-called The SOLE train.

News

Big Ten cancels sports season, players react

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
As the Big Ten announced that they were canceling the fall sports season, the players and coaches have expressed disappointment.

News

Open-Air dining area to close tomorrow, Albert Avenue to re-open to traffic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
The East Lansing Open-Air Dining Area, located along Albert Avenue in downtown East Lansing, will close tomorrow, Aug. 12

News

Amazon interested in building distribution center in Detroit

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The plan would sell 142 acres of the former state fairgrounds to Amazon. Amazon is interested in using the space to build a distribution center.