Streets will be resurfaced, City of Grand Ledge cautions drivers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re driving near Fitzgerald Park this week, be very careful.

The City of Grand Ledge is warning drivers that West Jefferson and Fitzgerald Park Drive are being resurfaced. A flag person will be directing traffic on West Jefferson during the construction.

Fitzgerald Park Drive will be closed. However, the park will remain open for those who want to walk.

Vehicles are able to park on neighboring streets.

