Advertisement

Storms hit Mid-Michigan

Tree falls on house in Lansing, MI
Tree falls on house in Lansing, MI(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

It was a stormy Monday night for Mid-Michigan as thunderstorms swept across the state leaving scattered damage and power outages.

Storms moved into the Mid-Michigan area around 9 pm after hitting the west side of the state.

The Lansing area saw some damage including trees falling on houses and blocking roads.

The Consumers Energy Power Outage Map showed more than 26,000 customers were without power throughout south-western cities.

The Board of Water and Light Power Outage map reported a few outages in Lansing, with about a dozen customers affected.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Big Ten fans disappointed by reports

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
MSU football fans sharing their disappointed feelings Monday night as talks about the Big Ten canceling the upcoming football season continue to swirl.

News

UPDATE: Man stabbed at Quality Dairy dies

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Man stabbed at Quality Dairy dies

News

Governor Whitmer to Extend Protections for Nursing Home Residents and Staff, Grocery Store Workers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Governor Whitmer signed Executive Orders to protect Michigan’s frontline workers in grocery stores, pharmacies and long-term care facilities.

News

Michigan chosen for pilot program that funds health services

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Michigan will be part of a federal project that funds mental health and addiction services at community health clinics.

Latest News

News

MSU to allow non-academic events, taking greater safety precautions

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
President Samuel Stanley made an official statement regarding housing, classes, and overall fall planning.

News

Back to Learning: Concord Community Schools offers different in-person learning plans

Updated: 5 hours ago
When parents register their kids at Concord Community Schools, they have options between online or in-person learning.

News

What parents of MSU students can expect this fall

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
It can be confusing enough sending a child off to college, but with coronavirus complicating matters parents may need some help getting through this fall.

News

Big Ten may be cancelling football season

Updated: 6 hours ago
Big Ten may be cancelling football season

News

Back To Learning: Elementary school focuses on assessment testing before online classes begin

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Nicole Buchmann
In-person assessment testing at Elmwood Elementary.

News

State investigators to assess concerns at remaining portion of Edenville Dam

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
State investigators and contractors will begin this week to assess of the remaining portions of the failed Edenville Dam in Midland County because Boyce Hydro declared bankruptcy on July 31 and didn’t complete the assessment,