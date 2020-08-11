Storms hit Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

It was a stormy Monday night for Mid-Michigan as thunderstorms swept across the state leaving scattered damage and power outages.

Storms moved into the Mid-Michigan area around 9 pm after hitting the west side of the state.

The Lansing area saw some damage including trees falling on houses and blocking roads.

The Consumers Energy Power Outage Map showed more than 26,000 customers were without power throughout south-western cities.

The Board of Water and Light Power Outage map reported a few outages in Lansing, with about a dozen customers affected.

