Parents split on best back to school survey, according to survey

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Reopening schools has been a topic of heated debate.

Many family plans are built around children going to school so that parents can go to work, and some underprivileged families rely on school lunches to get by. Yet COVID-19 is a potentially deadly disease that is easily spread, and many who do not die from it discover that there are long term, possibly permanent, health implications.

For more clarity on what parents around the nation think, WalletHub surveyed households around the country on the topic. Questions included things like whether or not schools should have mixed reopening plans and what teacher compensation should be. Below are some of the stats.

55% of parents want in-person learning.

32% of parents are not able to work remotely.

24% of elementary school students’ parents are most concerned with their family’s health if schools would reopen.

Politics impact opinions on reopening: 66% of conservative parents think schools should reopen versus less than %50 of liberal parents.

The full survey can be viewed HERE.

