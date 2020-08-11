Pac-12 pulls plug on fall football, following decision by Big Ten
SAN FRANCISCO, CA. (WILX) - The second domino has fallen for the fall sports season.
Following a decision earlier this afternoon by the Big Ten to postpone the fall sports season until the spring, the Pac-12 CEO Group voted unanimously to postpone all sport competitions through the end of the 2020 calendar year. The decision was made after looking at the current state of COVID-19 infections as well as following consultations with doctors about the realities of myocarditis, a health complication related to coronavirus infection.
Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott stated, “Unlike professional sports, college sports cannot operate in a bubble. Our athletic programs are part of broader campuses in communities where in many cases the prevalence of COVID-19 is significant.”
If conditions improve, Pac-12 plans to try to hold these sports in the spring.
