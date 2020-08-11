Open-Air dining area to close tomorrow, Albert Avenue to re-open to traffic

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The East Lansing Open-Air Dining Area, located along Albert Avenue in downtown East Lansing, will close tomorrow, Aug. 12, according to a news relase from the city.

The East Lansing Department of Public Works crews will begin to remove picnic tables and barricades in the morning. Albert Avenue will be expected to be fully re-opened to vehicular traffic by early to mid afternoon.

“We hope community members enjoyed the outdoor space over the past few months, and that downtown businesses benefited from this pilot endeavor,” said East Lansing City Manager George Lahanas. “Our staff will be evaluating operations for possible implementation again next summer.”

Community members are encouraged to continue to support downtown East Lansing businesses during this challenging time, the release said,.

The release also said that Downtown visitors are still that required to wear masks at all times (inside and outside) within the boundaries of the Downtown Development Authority.

More inofrmation on can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.