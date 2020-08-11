Michigan offers business training on COVID-19

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the population in college towns grow this fall, the state is offering business training on COVID-19 workplace safety.

East Lansing businesses can log into the webinar series Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. The webinar is part of the state’s plan to keep workers and customers safe during the pandemic.

Owners of retail stores, bars, restaurants and other businesses are asked to participate so they understand the state’s rules and protocols.

“The return of college students presents a new challenge and our businesses must be ready,” said Michigan COVID-19 Workplace Safety Director Sean Egan in a press release. “To beat COVID-19, everyone must be aware of the latest information and follow key safety and health behaviors. We want to help local businesses understand exactly how to do that, so that together we can slow the spread of the virus and keep the economy moving.”

