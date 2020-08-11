Advertisement

Michigan health officials confirm 796 new cases

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of August 11, Michigan health officials reported 796 new cases of with seven new deaths. The state totals now sit at 88,756 cases and 6,264 deaths.

Ingham County reports 1,507 cases and 31 deaths.

Jackson County reported 691 cases and 33 deaths.

Clinton County reports 357 cases and 13 deaths.

Eaton County reported 400 cases and 8 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 317 cases and 27 deaths.

This statistic is updated weekly.

