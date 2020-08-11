Advertisement

Man charged in Maplewood shooting, victim suffers gunshot wound

31-year old Kivon Cimon Brown has been charged in connection to a shooting that happened Aug. 10.(LPD)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday, Ingham County Prosecutor formally charged the arrested 31-year-old suspect Kivon Cimon Brown in connection to a shooting that occurred on Aug. 10 in the 1700 block of Maplewood Ave.

On Monday morning at 6:30 a.m., Lansing Police were dispatched to a shooting inside a residence in the 1700 block of Maplewood. Upon arriving to the scene, a 20-year-old male victim was located with an apparent gun-shot wound to the head. The victim was then transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

The suspect left the scene before LPD arrived to the scene. The suspect was described and his information was given to assisting patrol officers. A Lansing Police Department patrol officer located the suspect walking near Jewell and Holmes. The suspect was arrested without incident.

Brown was arraigned in 54-A District court in front of Magistrate Millmore on the following charges: assault with intent to murder and felony firearm possession. His bond is $100,0000 cash.

Brown is next scheduled in 54-A District court in front of Judge Ward. His probable cause conference is Aug. 20 at 8:30 a.m. The preliminary exam is Aug. 27 at 8:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

