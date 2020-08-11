Advertisement

LPD seeking accreditation from the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police

(WEAU)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday, The Lansing Police Department announced that it is seeking accreditation from the State Accredited Law Enforcement Agency.

The entire program is being ran by the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission (MLEAC) which consist of commissioners appointed by the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police (MACP).

This particular accreditation program and process is designed to accomplish goals that establish and maintain certain standards. Those standards represent current professional law enforcement practices, to increase effectiveness and efficiency in the delivery of law enforcement services, and to establish standards that address and reduce liability for the agency and its members.

The Lansing Police Department will be looking into a program by conducting a self-analysis to determine how existing operations can be adapted to meet all 105 accreditation standard key objectives.

“The Accreditation Program and ultimate implementation at the Lansing Police Department provides recognition that the Department’s administrative and operational policies and procedures are in accordance with a body of professional policing standards,” said Chief Daryl Green.

After completion of the self-analysis, a team of trained assessors will determine if the department successfully implemented the standards to its daily procedures and policies.

“Adding this accreditation to the Lansing Police Department increases their level of professionalism, transparency and police legitimacy. It also helps to further strengthen trust between our community and the department, which is vital now and moving forward,” said Mayor Andy Schor.

For more additional information on Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police Accreditation, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Salvation Army of Jackson County hosts virtual Red Shield Benefit

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The Third Annual Red Shield Benefit presented by American 1 is moving to a virtual format in light of COVID-19. The virtual benefit is now scheduled for Monday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m.

News

Heart condition linked to COVID-19 could be cause for delaying fall sports

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
“Myocarditis” is a word you’re likely to hear a lot more in the near future.

News

AT&T Michigan gives $5,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jackson County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
AT&T Michigan has given a $5,000 contribution to Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Jackson County to help transition its mentoring program into a virtual format.

News

Bipartisan bill aims to protect American telecommunications networks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
If passed, telecom companies and schools could get funds to get rid of Huawei and ZTE tech.

Latest News

News

Whitmer to speak at Democratic National Convention

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to be featured on the opening night of next week’s Democratic National Convention.

Back to Learning

Back to Learning: Eaton Rapids Public Schools switches to remote learning for fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Eaton Rapids will move to remote learning to start the fall school year.

News

Man charged in Maplewood shooting, victim suffers gunshot wound

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On Tuesday, Ingham County Prosecutor formally charged the arrested 31-year-old suspect Kivon Cimon Brown in connection to a shooting that occurred on Aug. 10 in the 1700 block of Maplewood Ave.

News

Eastern equine encephalitis confirmed in Clare County horse

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) State Veterinarian, Dr. Nora Wineland, confirmed the first case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) of 2020. The confirmed case was a two-year-old female horse from Clare County.

News

MDHHS partners with U-M Youth Policy Lab to evaluate state infant health

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the University of Michigan Youth Policy Lab have been awarded a grant by Arnold Ventures to conduct a rigorous impact evaluation of Michigan’s Maternal Infant Health Program, the state’s largest evidence-based home visiting program.

News

Big Ten fans disappointed by reports

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
MSU football fans sharing their disappointed feelings Monday night as talks about the Big Ten canceling the upcoming football season continue to swirl.