LPD seeking accreditation from the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday, The Lansing Police Department announced that it is seeking accreditation from the State Accredited Law Enforcement Agency.

The entire program is being ran by the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission (MLEAC) which consist of commissioners appointed by the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police (MACP).

This particular accreditation program and process is designed to accomplish goals that establish and maintain certain standards. Those standards represent current professional law enforcement practices, to increase effectiveness and efficiency in the delivery of law enforcement services, and to establish standards that address and reduce liability for the agency and its members.

The Lansing Police Department will be looking into a program by conducting a self-analysis to determine how existing operations can be adapted to meet all 105 accreditation standard key objectives.

“The Accreditation Program and ultimate implementation at the Lansing Police Department provides recognition that the Department’s administrative and operational policies and procedures are in accordance with a body of professional policing standards,” said Chief Daryl Green.

After completion of the self-analysis, a team of trained assessors will determine if the department successfully implemented the standards to its daily procedures and policies.

“Adding this accreditation to the Lansing Police Department increases their level of professionalism, transparency and police legitimacy. It also helps to further strengthen trust between our community and the department, which is vital now and moving forward,” said Mayor Andy Schor.

For more additional information on Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police Accreditation, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.