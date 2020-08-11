Local organization to unveil new mobile unit, providing footwear to those in need

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Footprints of Michigan is unveiling its newly remodeled mobile unit-called The SOLE train.

The SOLE Train aims to provide comfort and dignity to those in need across the state of Michigan through giving them footwear. It will bring awareness to the poverty and homelessness experienced by people in the community as well.

The event will occur on Aug. 14 from 10:45 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This event will take place at Matt Thornton Farm Bureau. It is located at Michigan 8155 Executive CT STE 20 Lansing, MI 48917.

“We are very excited, the mobile unit will not only serve those with footwear but in an emergency or disaster we can switch to food pantry as well.”

For more information about Footprints of Michigan, click here.

