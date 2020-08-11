Man shot in parking lot near apartment complex, Family Dollar

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One man was injured late Tuesday afternoon after he was shot in a parking lot near the area of Hill Street and Michigan Avenue, just east of downtown.

Lansing Police Sgt. Brad Hough told News 10 the man has “minor injuries” and the suspect remains at large. Hough said he couldn’t provide a description of the suspect.

The shooting occurred near an apartment complex that faces Hosmer Street.

Ingham County Central Dispatch received calls about a shooting around 4 p.m on the 100 block of Hosmer, a block east of Hill.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lansing police at 517-483-4600.

News 10 was at the scene and saw a police vehicle on Hill blocking the area from traffic at Michigan Avenue, near a Family Dollar store, until about 5 p.m.

By that time, most police vehicles had left the area.

