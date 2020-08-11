Ingham County Health Department weighs in on Big Ten decision

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Health Department has weighed in on the Big Ten’s decision to postpone all fall sports.

In a press conference today health officer Linda Vail says even though she’s a fan of football she feels that education should be the first priority.

“Going to college is primarily about education that we have to be very careful,” Vail said. “That if we are concerned about being able to go back to face to face learning… in our educational systems then we need to be equally concerned or more concerned about athletics.”

Since the Ingham County Health Department’s press conference, the Pac-12 has followed suit and postponed fall sports as well.

The health department will hold another press conference next Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.