Indians Place Two on Restricted List

Cleveland Indians second baseman Christian Arroyo tosses a ball coming off the field during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz.
Cleveland Indians second baseman Christian Arroyo tosses a ball coming off the field during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz.(Gregory Bull | AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
-CLEVELAND (AP) - The Cleveland Indians placed starters Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac on the restricted list after the pitchers broke team rules by leaving their hotel in Chicago and risking exposure to the coronavirus.

Clevinger and Plesac went out Saturday night with a group of people following the Indians’ win over the White Sox. The team immediately sent Plesac home in a car service after learning he had violated the team’s code of conduct. The Indians were not aware Clevinger had been with him until after he flew back to Cleveland with the team and staff.

