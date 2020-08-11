Heart condition linked to COVID-19 could be cause for delaying fall sports

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “Myocarditis” is a word you’re likely to hear a lot more in the near future.

According to the Mayo Clinic, it’s “...an inflammation of the heart muscle (myocardium). Myocarditis can affect your heart muscle and your heart’s electrical system, reducing your heart’s ability to pump and causing rapid or abnormal heart rhythms (arrhythmias).”

That’s the kind of condition that’s dangerous for an everyday person to have, and career-stalling for an athlete. Which is why it was devastating to hear it has been found in at least five Big Ten Conference athletes and among several other athletes in other conferences, according to two sources with knowledge of athletes’ medical care. Eduardo Rodriguez, the Red Sox’s No. 1 starting pitcher, is out indefinitely with it. And it’s highly probable more notable athletes, who have access to top quality medical care but are also at high risk of exposure during games, will report coming down with it.

It is a very rare condition, so the fact that it has been found at the rate it has in people who have had COVID-19 is strongly suggestive of a causal effect. That means that, aside from the risk of death to their players who may contract COVID-19, officials from every league will have to make a financial calculation regarding the potential damage to player’s bodies that could be done from the long-term side effects of the disease.

If there is a silver lining it’s that, while we don’t fully understand the damage COVID-19 can cause, we have seen examples of how to contain it. New Zealand just went 102 days without any new cases, and are treating the four they have with the upmost caution. Leagues of every sport have blueprints of varying success to choose from.

Yet as plans are being made we are just starting to understand collectively that the side effects of COVID-19 are serious, and among the most serious is the swelling of the heart, called myocarditis. Officials of all leagues that deal with fall sports will likely be considering this as they make plans for the fall.

