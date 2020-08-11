Greater Lansing Entrepreneurial Awards - WILX People’s Choice Pivot Award

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This year, we’re proud to launch the WILX People’s Choice Award! We will honor the company that has pivoted best during the Coronavirus crisis. A business that has not only survived but thrived!

You can nominate a business by clicking below between August 14th and 28th.

The top nominations will be narrowed down, and then voting will take place here from August 31st to September 10th. A winner will be chosen by popular vote and then revealed during the Greater Lansing Entrepreneurial Awards on WILX on November 14th at 7 PM.

