Greater Lansing Entrepreneurial Awards - WILX People’s Choice Pivot Award
The Greater Lansing Entrepreneurial Awards, hosted by 517 Magazine is going virtual this year!
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This year, we’re proud to launch the WILX People’s Choice Award! We will honor the company that has pivoted best during the Coronavirus crisis. A business that has not only survived but thrived!
You can nominate a business by clicking below between August 14th and 28th.
The top nominations will be narrowed down, and then voting will take place here from August 31st to September 10th. A winner will be chosen by popular vote and then revealed during the Greater Lansing Entrepreneurial Awards on WILX on November 14th at 7 PM.
