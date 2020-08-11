Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Court releases body cam footage from George Floyd arrest

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(CNN) - Nearly an hour of police body camera footage of George Floyd’s fatal arrest in Minneapolis was released Monday.

CNN obtained the footage and reviewed it. It contains some of the video published by Daily Mail on Aug.4, before it was released to the public.

WARNING: Contains graphic content.

The encounter between Floyd and police begins with a tap on his window. It appears to startle him.

Officer Thomas Lane: “Let me see your hands.”

Floyd: "Dang man."

Lane: "Stay in the car. Let me see your hands."

Floyd: “I’m sorry, I’m sorry.”

About 14 seconds after approaching Floyd's car, Lane pulls his gun on Floyd when he does not fully comply.

Lane: “Both hands.”

Floyd: "Please. Please. I didn't do nothing."

Lane: "Put your (expletive) hands up right now. Let me see your other hand."

Floyd: "What did I do though? What'd we do?"

Lane: "Put your hand up there."

Floyd: "God, man."

Lane: "Put your (expletive) hand up there."

Floyd: “I got shot before.”

Floyd tells the officer multiple times he has been shot before. He begins to cry.

Floyd: “Last time I got shot Mr. Officer the same thing.”

Lane: “Hands on top of your head.”

Floyd is soon pulled from the car. He struggles when Lane and Officer J. Alexander Kueng try to handcuff him.

Officer: "Stop resisting man."

Floyd: “I’m not.”

The officers have not yet told Floyd why he's being detained.

The public has seen the surveillance video at this point, but now they can hear the officer's frustration and Floyd's desperation.

Floyd: "Ouch man. Ouch."

Lane: "Are you on something right now?"

Floyd: "No, nothing."

Kueng: "Because you are acting a little erratic."

Lane: "Let's go. Let's go."

Floyd: “I’m scared, man.”

Floyd is taken across the street, crying the whole time. At the squad car a second, a bigger struggle ensues as officers try to put Floyd inside.

Kueng: "Stand up, stop falling down."

Floyd: "I'm claustrophobic, man."

Kueng: "Stand up."

Floyd: "I'm claustrophobic."

Kueng: “Stay on your feet and face the car door.”

This is what the public couldn't see well from surveillance or bystander videos. Floyd initially resists getting into the police vehicle and is then pushed from one side by Kueng.

Kueng: "Listen."

Floyd: "I'm not that kind of guy."

Kueng: "I'll roll the windows down if you pull your legs in."

Floyd: “Please man.”

He is pulled in on the other side by Lane.

That is the first time you hear Floyd utter the words, "I can't breathe."

Kueng: "Take a seat."

Floyd: "(Screams) Please, man. Please. No."

Kueng: "Take a Seat."

Floyd: “I can’t choke. I can’t breathe. Mr. Officer. Please. Please.”

Soon you can see officers Tou Thao and Derek Chauvin on camera.

About nine minutes into the encounter, Floyd hears what he's being arrested for.

Chauvin: “You are under arrest for forgery.”

Chauvin and Kueng then pull Floyd to the ground.

You can see Chauvin's knee go down on Floyd's neck.

Floyd calls out for his deceased mother.

Chauvin: "Stop moving."

Floyd: “Mama mama mama.”

The cell phone video that the world saw picks up from here, but in the body cam video the sound is crystal clear, revealing more details.

Floyd: "I can't breathe….I can't breathe man. Mama I love you. Reece I love you."

Lane: "You got hobble. Grabbing it"

Floyd: “Tell my kids I love them. I’m dead.”

Floyd keeps crying out. Chauvin responds to his cries.

Floyd: "I can't breathe for nothing man. This is cold blooded, man. (screams)"

Chauvin: “You are doing a lot of talking, man.”

George Floyd: "Mama, I love you. I can't do nothing."

Officer J. Alexander Kueng: "EMS is on their way."

George Floyd: “My face is gone.”

Kueng says an ambulance has been called. Floyd asks to stand; Chauvin's knee had been on Floyd's neck for a little over a minute.

Lane asks a question about moving Floyd.

Floyd: "Man I can't breathe, my face getting bad."

Floyd: "Please. Please let me stand."

Chauvin: "No."

Floyd: "Please I can't breathe. "My face is getting bad."

Lane: "Should we get his legs up, or is this good?"

Chauvin: "Leave him."

Kueng: "Just leave him, yep."

Chauvin: “All right.”

Lane complies, and Floyd continues to beg for his breath. He's told to stop talking.

Floyd: "(Screams) I can't breathe officer."

Chauvin: "Then stop talking, stop yelling."

Floyd: "You are killing me man."

Chauvin: “It takes a heck of a lot of oxygen to talk.”

After Chauvin's knee has been on Floyd's neck for nearly five minutes, Lane asks whether to move Floyd a second time.

Floyd's voice begins to weaken. The world has seen how this ends because of a bystander's cell phone video, but they could not hear what the body camera reveals.

It is something lawyers for Lane are seizing on to trying to exonerate him.

Lane: "Roll him on his side."

Chauvin: "No, he's staying where we got him."

Lane: "OK, I am just worried about excited delirium or whatever."

Chauvin: “Well, that’s why we got the ambulance coming.”

The ambulance was of no use. Floyd lost consciousness and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Chauvin's attorney declined to comment Friday when the judge ruled to release the video.

None of the officers have entered a plea, but Thao and Lane's attorneys have requested their clients' cases be dismissed.

Kueng intends to plead not guilty, according to his attorney.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

