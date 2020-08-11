Football cancellation decision may have economical impact

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University could potentially lose almost up to 85 million dollars this year with the cancellation of the fall season.

Not having a football season will not only economically affect MSU, but it will affect local businesses in East Lansing too.

With the Big Ten announcing the fall season is canceled, there are many questions.

Many East Lansing businesses mark the fall months on their calendars as a time to make back lost revenue or to simply make more money than anticipated. Bars and restaurants will surely feel the effects of this.

Montayne says he is still hopeful he will be able to gain business from college students arriving on campus in the next two weeks.

The Big Ten says they hope to have football in the spring. Montayne says this may be the only way businesses can recoup lost funds.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.