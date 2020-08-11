Advertisement

Eaton RESA brings “Fab Lab” to Grand Ledge Comet Camp

The "Fab Lab" rolls into Delta Center Elementary.
The "Fab Lab" rolls into Delta Center Elementary.(WILX)
By Christiana Ford
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton Regional Education Service Agency (RESA) unveiled their Fab Lab to expose young students to manufacturing careers for the first time on Monday.

The truck rolled into Delta Center Elementary School for Grand Ledge Public Schools’ annual Comet Camp.

The students were able to experience working with a 3D printer, virtual welder, CNC machine, drill press.

For 8-year-old Charlie, it was the most fun he had all summer.

"You can like write your initials on like a keyboard thing and it'll like drill a thing into it and it'll print your name out and it's so cool," said Charlie.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there were extra cleaning protocols in place, mask usage, and spacing between students.

Ann Anderson, Camp Director and Literacy Coach for Grand Ledge Public Schools says the kids enjoyed the experience, which was hosted during the camp's STEM week.

"You could tell that they were having a great experience when they were smiling with their eyes and we noticed that some of them were really excited even with their masks on. So we're having a great experience and it's been really fun," said Anderson.

Comet Camp is a three week reading camp that was restricted in participant size this year due to the pandemic.

Sara Jobson, Career Pathway Specialist with Eaton RESA says she was pleased to help bring the tools to students in such an uncertain time.

"I think it's important to give students an opportunity to try things when we've been recently in a situation where they've had to do things differently than in the past. So it's nice for them to still have an opportunity to feel like they're doing things that they would maybe get to do if they were still at school," said Jobson.

The Fab Lab plans to make additional stops throughout the year.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Joe Biden named California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate on Tuesday, making history by selecting the first Black woman to compete on a major party’s presidential ticket and acknowledging the vital role Black voters will play in his bid to defeat President Donald Trump.

News

Judge: Teen jailed over homework released from probation

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
suburban Detroit judge who sent a 15-year-old girl to a juvenile detention facility for not doing her homework released the teen from probation on Tuesday

News

Michigan health officials confirm 796 new cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
As of August 11, Michigan health officials reported 796 new cases of with seven new deaths. The state totals now sit at 88,756 cases and 6,264 deaths.

News

The Salvation Army of Jackson County hosts virtual Red Shield Benefit

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The Third Annual Red Shield Benefit presented by American 1 is moving to a virtual format in light of COVID-19. The virtual benefit is now scheduled for Monday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m.

Latest News

News

LPD seeking accreditation from the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On Tuesday, The Lansing Police Department announced that it is seeking accreditation from the State Accredited Law Enforcement Agency.

News

Heart condition linked to COVID-19 could be cause for delaying fall sports

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
“Myocarditis” is a word you’re likely to hear a lot more in the near future.

News

AT&T Michigan gives $5,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jackson County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
AT&T Michigan has given a $5,000 contribution to Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Jackson County to help transition its mentoring program into a virtual format.

News

Bipartisan bill aims to protect American telecommunications networks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
If passed, telecom companies and schools could get funds to get rid of Huawei and ZTE tech.

News

Whitmer to speak at Democratic National Convention

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to be featured on the opening night of next week’s Democratic National Convention.

Back to Learning

Back to Learning: Eaton Rapids Public Schools switches to remote learning for fall

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Eaton Rapids will move to remote learning to start the fall school year.