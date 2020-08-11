Eaton RESA brings “Fab Lab” to Grand Ledge Comet Camp

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton Regional Education Service Agency (RESA) unveiled their Fab Lab to expose young students to manufacturing careers for the first time on Monday.

The truck rolled into Delta Center Elementary School for Grand Ledge Public Schools’ annual Comet Camp.

The students were able to experience working with a 3D printer, virtual welder, CNC machine, drill press.

For 8-year-old Charlie, it was the most fun he had all summer.

"You can like write your initials on like a keyboard thing and it'll like drill a thing into it and it'll print your name out and it's so cool," said Charlie.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there were extra cleaning protocols in place, mask usage, and spacing between students.

Ann Anderson, Camp Director and Literacy Coach for Grand Ledge Public Schools says the kids enjoyed the experience, which was hosted during the camp's STEM week.

"You could tell that they were having a great experience when they were smiling with their eyes and we noticed that some of them were really excited even with their masks on. So we're having a great experience and it's been really fun," said Anderson.

Comet Camp is a three week reading camp that was restricted in participant size this year due to the pandemic.

Sara Jobson, Career Pathway Specialist with Eaton RESA says she was pleased to help bring the tools to students in such an uncertain time.

"I think it's important to give students an opportunity to try things when we've been recently in a situation where they've had to do things differently than in the past. So it's nice for them to still have an opportunity to feel like they're doing things that they would maybe get to do if they were still at school," said Jobson.

The Fab Lab plans to make additional stops throughout the year.

