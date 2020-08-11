Eastern equine encephalitis confirmed in Clare County horse

LANSING, Mich. (WILX)- The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) State Veterinarian, Dr. Nora Wineland, confirmed the first case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) of 2020. The confirmed case was a two-year-old female horse from Clare County.

EEE is a zoonotic, viral disease that can be transmitted by mosquitoes to both animals and people. EEE is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases in the U.S. With a 90-percent fatality rate among horses and a 33-percent fatality rate among humans who become ill, this virus should be taken seriously. Last year, Michigan experienced 50 cases of EEE in animals and a record of 10 cases in humans. The virus is typically seen in late summer to early fall each year in Michigan.

People can become infected with EEE due to a virus-carrying mosquito bite. The disease is not spread by horse-to-horse or horse-to-human contact.

If you think you have contracted EEE, watch for the following symptoms:

The sudden onset of fever, chills, and body and joint aches

EEE infection can develop into severe encephalitis

Resulting in headache, disorientation, tremors, seizures, and paralysis

Permanent brain damage, coma, and death may also occur in some cases.

“In 2019, Michigan experienced the worst outbreak of EEE ever documented in the state, with 10 human cases—including 6 deaths and 50 cases in animals from 20 counties,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. “Michiganders are strongly urged to take precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites. It only takes one bite from a mosquito to transmit the virus, which can lead to severe neurologic illness, permanent disability, and sometimes death.”

To protect your animals, you should contact with your veterinarian about potentially vaccinating horses against EEE. You should utilize insect repellent on animals. Also, mark changes in animals-whether they are physical or physiological.

To protect yourself, apply insect repellents that contain DEET. Try to wear long-sleeved pants and shirts when outdoors for long periods. Be sure to maintain window and door screening to help contain mosquitoes. Also, always empty water from mosquito breeding sites around your home. Items like buckets, unused children’s pools, old tires or similar sites are where mosquitoes may lay eggs.

“This Clare County horse was never vaccinated against EEE, and it developed signs of illness—including walking in circles, leaning to the right, and pressing her head against objects—which progressed to the horse being down on the ground with an inability to get up,” said Dr. Wineland. “Horse owners in Michigan should take extra measures to protect their animals.”

