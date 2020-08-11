Advertisement

Bipartisan bill aims to protect American telecommunications networks

If passed, telecom companies and schools could get funds to get rid of Huawei and ZTE tech
(CNN)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. Senator Gary Peters (MI) has introduced bipartisan legislation aimed at safeguarding American telecommunications networks against cyber threats from foreign equipment suppliers, including those linked to the Chinese government.

The Ensuring Network Security Act, which Peters introduced with Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI), would provide federal funding to telecommunications providers and schools to replace equipment from sources deemed dangerous, such as Huawei and ZTE. Peters and Johnson wrote a letter last month to Senate leaders regarding the need to prioritize removal of high-risk equipment from foreign suppliers.

“As we become increasingly interconnected – especially during this pandemic – it is vital our telecommunications networks are secured against adversaries like the Chinese government. We must have affordable and reliable telecommunications grids that can withstand national security and economic challenges,” said Senator Peters. “This bipartisan bill will further transition our nation away from relying on foreign telecommunications networks that may jeopardize our security – while incentivizing and encouraging domestic suppliers. In doing so, we can strengthen the network security for Michigan.”

“The vulnerabilities associated with the development and deployment of 5G technology, especially the threat posed by China, are one of the ‘generational threats that will shape our nation’s future,’ as the FBI recently put it,” said Senator Johnson. “This critical legislation addresses an eligibility issue so that all appropriate telecommunications carriers can access funds to ‘rip and replace’ equipment that poses a national security threat. In our increasingly connected world, it is imperative that 100% of our communications networks are secure, and this bill will help accomplish that.”

If passed the legislation would allow both telecommunications carriers that service between two to ten million customers and public and private educational institutions to apply for this funding through the Federal Communications Commission. The bill builds off the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act signed into law earlier this year, which prohibits telecommunications companies from installing equipment from certain suppliers that have historically proven to be a security threat.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

AT&T Michigan gives $5,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jackson County

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
AT&T Michigan has given a $5,000 contribution to Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Jackson County to help transition its mentoring program into a virtual format.

News

Whitmer to speak at Democratic National Convention

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to be featured on the opening night of next week’s Democratic National Convention.

Back to Learning

Back to Learning: Eaton Rapids Public Schools switches to remote learning for fall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Eaton Rapids will move to remote learning to start the fall school year.

News

Man charged in Maplewood shooting, victim suffers gunshot wound

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On Tuesday, Ingham County Prosecutor formally charged the arrested 31-year-old suspect Kivon Cimon Brown in connection to a shooting that occurred on Aug. 10 in the 1700 block of Maplewood Ave.

Latest News

News

Eastern equine encephalitis confirmed in Clare County horse

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) State Veterinarian, Dr. Nora Wineland, confirmed the first case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) of 2020. The confirmed case was a two-year-old female horse from Clare County.

News

MDHHS partners with U-M Youth Policy Lab to evaluate state infant health

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the University of Michigan Youth Policy Lab have been awarded a grant by Arnold Ventures to conduct a rigorous impact evaluation of Michigan’s Maternal Infant Health Program, the state’s largest evidence-based home visiting program.

News

Big Ten fans disappointed by reports

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
MSU football fans sharing their disappointed feelings Monday night as talks about the Big Ten canceling the upcoming football season continue to swirl.

News

Storms hit Mid-Michigan

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
It was a stormy Monday night for Mid-Michigan as thunderstorms swept across the state leaving scattered damage and power outages.

News

UPDATE: Man stabbed at Quality Dairy dies

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Man stabbed at Quality Dairy dies

News

Governor Whitmer to extend protections for nursing home residents and staff, grocery store workers

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Governor Whitmer signed Executive Orders to protect Michigan’s frontline workers in grocery stores, pharmacies and long-term care facilities.