Bindi Irwin and husband are expecting first child

‘Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021’
The 22-year-old daughter of the late conservationist and television personality Steve Irwin said she’s in her first trimester.
The 22-year-old daughter of the late conservationist and television personality Steve Irwin said she’s in her first trimester.(Source: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Bindi Irwin and her husband of nearly five months have a baby on the way, the couple announced on social media Tuesday.

The 22-year-old daughter of the late conservationist and television personality Steve Irwin said she’s in her first trimester.

“Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021. Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting!” Irwin said on Instagram. “It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you.”

In their post, the couple holds a baby khaki shirt as part of their announcement.

“We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives,” Irwin said.

Expectant grandmother Terri Irwin welcomed the couple’s news.

“This is the best day ever! I am over the moon …” she said. “Words cannot express the love that is filling my heart. While I wish that Steve was here to share this beautiful moment, I know that he would be so proud.”

Steve Irwin, Terri’s husband and Bindi’s father, died in 2006 at the age of 44 when a stingray barb pierced his chest during the filming of a documentary.

He was known as “The Crocodile Hunter,” the name of his wildlife TV series.

