Big Ten postpones season

Big Ten cancels fall football
Big Ten cancels fall football
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was news fans have been dreading, but probably expecting.

Today officials from the Big Ten announced that, after looking at the facts, the fall season would not be proceeding even with added safety measures.

At least for now.

Plans are in place to start the season in the spring, although with no specific date and assuming that COVID-19 has been better contained by then. A spring season would give senior players a chance to play one last season, and would give fans the chance to enjoy the games they’ve been waiting to see. There is no word yet as to how this would work alongside spring sports.

Michigan State University President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. said, “I know how disappointed the whole Spartan community is over the cancellation of fall sports. We have amazing student-athletes and fans at Michigan State University and this news is hard for many people. But safety remains our top priority, and we are still focused on creating a safe environment in which our university’s mission can continue. We are committed to ensuring our students have a successful academic year.

“We will continue to work with the Big Ten Conference as we look for opportunities for athletics to resume in the future. Collectively, we need to take the necessary precautions to protect ourselves and others and follow the guidance of our health and medical experts to protect the mental and physical health of our student-athletes.

“I appreciate all the hard work so many people have put into these past several months. We have multiple factors that we are considering and evaluating, including the feedback we have received from some of our student-athletes about their safety and well-being. This open dialogue will continue.”

Warde Manuel, U-M Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics also issued a statement.

“For the second time in five months, the Big Ten Conference made the unfortunate but necessary decision to postpone an athletic season in order to protect the health and well-being of our student-athletes, staff, and community members. As a result, all fall sport schedules have been postponed. This latest decision was reached after careful consideration and the grim knowledge that this pandemic continues to affect our country adversely. I am deeply saddened for our student-athletes and remain committed to our ongoing promise to provide them with a world-class education. We remain grateful to our global Michigan family for their unwavering support.”

The official statement from the Big Ten is below.

