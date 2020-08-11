Advertisement

Big Ten fans disappointed by reports

By Rachel Sweet
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

Bummed out. That’s what some Spartan football fans say they’re feeling while the Big Ten decides whether to officially cancel the season. Reports on Monday say the announcement will come on Tuesday.

Fans tell News 10 they were looking forward to some football in the Fall.

“I’ve never been to a game so I was hoping to finally get my chance as a senior to go to a game,” said Parker Wickens, MSU student.

Some football fans are left wondering what to expect this fall.

“I was looking forward to starting off getting season tickets you know first year... I know, like my parents were looking forward to come and tailgate we have like a family tailgate every year,” said Brandon Kohl, MSU Alumni.

MSU fans say while the news is upsetting they understand it’s for the safety of everyone.

“It is what it is and we got to do what’s best to keep us safe so we just got to adapt,” said MSU student, Noah Singer.

But if there is a chance for the Spartans to take the field, fans say they expect nothing but big things from the team.

“I think we’re going to win all of our games. I think Mel Tucker has a defined plan for the season.... ”, added Kohl.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Storms hit Mid-Michigan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
It was a stormy Monday night for Mid-Michigan as thunderstorms swept across the state leaving scattered damage and power outages.

News

UPDATE: Man stabbed at Quality Dairy dies

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Man stabbed at Quality Dairy dies

News

Governor Whitmer to Extend Protections for Nursing Home Residents and Staff, Grocery Store Workers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Governor Whitmer signed Executive Orders to protect Michigan’s frontline workers in grocery stores, pharmacies and long-term care facilities.

News

Michigan chosen for pilot program that funds health services

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Michigan will be part of a federal project that funds mental health and addiction services at community health clinics.

Latest News

News

MSU to allow non-academic events, taking greater safety precautions

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
President Samuel Stanley made an official statement regarding housing, classes, and overall fall planning.

News

Back to Learning: Concord Community Schools offers different in-person learning plans

Updated: 5 hours ago
When parents register their kids at Concord Community Schools, they have options between online or in-person learning.

News

What parents of MSU students can expect this fall

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
It can be confusing enough sending a child off to college, but with coronavirus complicating matters parents may need some help getting through this fall.

News

Big Ten may be cancelling football season

Updated: 6 hours ago
Big Ten may be cancelling football season

News

Back To Learning: Elementary school focuses on assessment testing before online classes begin

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Nicole Buchmann
In-person assessment testing at Elmwood Elementary.

News

State investigators to assess concerns at remaining portion of Edenville Dam

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
State investigators and contractors will begin this week to assess of the remaining portions of the failed Edenville Dam in Midland County because Boyce Hydro declared bankruptcy on July 31 and didn’t complete the assessment,