Big Ten fans disappointed by reports

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

Bummed out. That’s what some Spartan football fans say they’re feeling while the Big Ten decides whether to officially cancel the season. Reports on Monday say the announcement will come on Tuesday.

Fans tell News 10 they were looking forward to some football in the Fall.

“I’ve never been to a game so I was hoping to finally get my chance as a senior to go to a game,” said Parker Wickens, MSU student.

Some football fans are left wondering what to expect this fall.

“I was looking forward to starting off getting season tickets you know first year... I know, like my parents were looking forward to come and tailgate we have like a family tailgate every year,” said Brandon Kohl, MSU Alumni.

MSU fans say while the news is upsetting they understand it’s for the safety of everyone.

“It is what it is and we got to do what’s best to keep us safe so we just got to adapt,” said MSU student, Noah Singer.

But if there is a chance for the Spartans to take the field, fans say they expect nothing but big things from the team.

“I think we’re going to win all of our games. I think Mel Tucker has a defined plan for the season.... ”, added Kohl.

