Big Ten cancels sports season, players react

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the Big Ten announced that they were canceling the fall sports season, the players and coaches have expressed disappointment.

Insiders are saying they are not surprised. However, insiders are saying their push yesterday actually got the conference presidents to reconsider cancelling fall sports.

But, in the end, they decided that they would not be participating in Big Ten Football again this year. Michigan State University sent out a statement.

“We have amazing student-athletes and fans at Michigan State University and this news is hard for many people. But, safety remains our top priority,” said President Samuel Stanley.

Coach Mel Tucker says he supports the decision too.

“When the medical experts tell us that we can get back to business, we’ll be ready,” said Coach Tucker.

University of Michigan made a statement as well.

“I am deeply saddened for our student-athletes and remain committed to our ongoing promise to provide them with a world-class education,” said University of Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel.

WILX will keep you updated.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.